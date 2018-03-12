Weisenborn students receive College Promise scholarships

DAYTON — Congratulations to these Weisenborn Junior High School recipients of the Montgomery County College Promise Scholarships – Madison Murray, Dillon Andrews, Brandon Vu, Miguel Abeldano, Lily Carlisle, Jade Burton, and Gibson Nguyen (not pictured).

The College Promise Program provides these awards for up to fifty eighth grade Montgomery County students per year. Students are awarded full scholarships to schools that include, but are not limited to – Sinclair Community College, Wright State University, Denison University, Kettering College of Medical Arts, Central State University, Miami University, and the University of Dayton.