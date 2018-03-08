HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of March 12-16:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, March 12
Pancakes, fruit and juice, milk
March 13
Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk
March 14
Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk
Thursday, March 15
Cereal/Oatmeal bar, fruit and juice, milk
Friday, March 16
Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, March 12
Chicken patty, corn, juice, milk/cucumbers
Tuesday, March 13
Hot dog, baked beans, fruit, milk/broccoli
Wednesday, March 14
Chicken & Noodles, mashed potatoes, fruit/dinner roll, milk/carrots
Thursday, March 15
Cheeseburger, oven fries, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes
Friday, March 16
Bosco pizza sticks or fish sandwich, green beans, fruit, milk/celery
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, March 12
Lasagna, salad, juice/bread stick, milk/cucumbers
Tuesday, March 13
Corn dog, baked beans, fruit, milk/broccoli
Wednesday, March 14
Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, fruit/dinner roll, milk/carrots
Thursday, March 15
Cheeseburger, broccoli & cheese, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes
Friday, March 16
Bosco pizza sticks or fish sandwich, green beans, fruit, milk/celery
High School Lunch menu
Monday, March 12
Popcorn chicken, pulled pork, corn, cucumbers
Tuesday, March 13
Hot dog, BBQ chicken flatbread, baked beans, celery
Wednesday, March 14
Cheeseburger, spicy chicken tenders, green beans, broccoli
Thursday, March 15
Grilled cheese, Warrior burger, oven fries, carrots
Friday, March 16
Chicken drumstick, bosco cheesesticks, mashed potatoes/fish, grape tomatoes
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU