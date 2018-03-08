HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of March 12-16:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 12

Pancakes, fruit and juice, milk

March 13

Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk

March 14

Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk

Thursday, March 15

Cereal/Oatmeal bar, fruit and juice, milk

Friday, March 16

Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, March 12

Chicken patty, corn, juice, milk/cucumbers

Tuesday, March 13

Hot dog, baked beans, fruit, milk/broccoli

Wednesday, March 14

Chicken & Noodles, mashed potatoes, fruit/dinner roll, milk/carrots

Thursday, March 15

Cheeseburger, oven fries, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes

Friday, March 16

Bosco pizza sticks or fish sandwich, green beans, fruit, milk/celery

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, March 12

Lasagna, salad, juice/bread stick, milk/cucumbers

Tuesday, March 13

Corn dog, baked beans, fruit, milk/broccoli

Wednesday, March 14

Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, fruit/dinner roll, milk/carrots

Thursday, March 15

Cheeseburger, broccoli & cheese, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes

Friday, March 16

Bosco pizza sticks or fish sandwich, green beans, fruit, milk/celery

High School Lunch menu

Monday, March 12

Popcorn chicken, pulled pork, corn, cucumbers

Tuesday, March 13

Hot dog, BBQ chicken flatbread, baked beans, celery

Wednesday, March 14

Cheeseburger, spicy chicken tenders, green beans, broccoli

Thursday, March 15

Grilled cheese, Warrior burger, oven fries, carrots

Friday, March 16

Chicken drumstick, bosco cheesesticks, mashed potatoes/fish, grape tomatoes

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.