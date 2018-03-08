Second man indicted for intimidating judge

DAYTON — A second person has been indicted for making threats against Juvenile Court Judge Anthony Capizzi.

On Friday, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced Marquan D. Cooper’s indictment one count of intimidation, a third-degree felony.

Using the alias “Quannie Coop,” Cooper made threats against Judge Capizzi and his family. Those threats were made Capizzi had arraigned six juveniles charged in connection an armed robbery and subsequent police pursuit that occurred on Feb. 1.

“This is another defendant making threats on social media towards a Juvenile Court judge,” said Heck. “We will not tolerate anyone threatening a judge, his family, or anyone else involved in a criminal case in an attempt to influence or affect the outcome of that case.”

Cooper was incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail at press time with bond set at $100,000. He was arraigned on March 6 and jail records show another court date set for March 20.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

