Wayne Thespians receive donation

HUBER HEIGHTS — On March 3, Engage City Church and Pastor Doug Wampler honored Wayne High School’s theatre program with a $2,000 donation. The church honors a group or a family each first Sunday of the month through the “Give Back Sunday” program. This program is a Christ centered method to touch lives and encourage legacies.

The funds given to the Wayne High School Theatre Program will be used to create a technical design area aligned with local college design programs. The renovation will include appropriate storage, dress and millinery forms, sewing and design tables, sewing and serger machines as well as notions and fabrics. The tech design room will permit students to become competitive for admissions and in college interviews for portfolios.

The Wayne High School Thespian Troupe 112 officers accepted a donation from Engage City Church on Sunday, March 3, 2018. Pictured top row, left to right, Avery Lewis-Treasurer, Lauren Fisher-Secretary, Morgan Colton-President,Katie Leeds-Historian; bottom row. left to right, Emmy Goerling-Scribe, Dominic Frazee-Crawford- Promotions. Not Pictured is Alyssa Hardin-Vice President.