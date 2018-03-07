Charles Huber students celebrate Read Across America

HUBER HEIGHTS — Charles Huber Elementary is celebrating Read Across America. The school will also be celebrating Right to Read Week by having five days of exciting activities to promote reading.

According to the National Education Association, Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2nd, the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.

Students at Charles Huber Elementary School are celebrating Read Across America. HHCS photo