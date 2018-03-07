Weisenborn Students of the Month

Congratulations to the Weisenborn February Students of the Month: Ofure Ituma, Brooke Adkins, Kadence Fitzpatrick, Joseph Praete, Tra’Vonte Starks, Zackery Clemens, Haley Collier, Wyatt Bier, Macy Grigsby, Julian Baker, Tru Gerndt, Nathan Stauffer, Raven Smith, Sha’Mary Jones, Zachariah Hopkins, and Madelyn Henline. These students were selected by their teams of teachers for their hard work, being respectful, responsible, and having a positive attitude. The students were treated to a special “Pizza with the Principals” luncheon with Mr. Carey and Mr. McCollum.

Contributed photo