Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

February 23

Sabrina N. West, drug paraphernalia

Charles J. Wallace, drug paraphernalia

Jeffrey S. Crase, felony warrant, possession of drug abuse instruments

Steven A. BLanchard, felony warrant

Amara R. Works, warrant arrest

David B. Parker, open container violation

Averon J. Ely, Jr., obstructing official business

February 24

Nashaun C. Jones, open container violation

Robert L. Barnes, menacing

Matthew I. Aalim, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

kelly M. Johnston, theft

February 25

Brudget NM. Mcelrath, possession of marijuana

Cameron J. Horen, warrant arrest, drug paraphernalia

February 26

Ronald S. Gentry, warrant arrest X2

Jamie R. Brown, endangering children

Rolando J. Caldwell, warrant arrest

Precious N. Carmichael, warrant arrest

February 27

Glenn Floyd, Jr., disorderly conduct

Yorel V. Olson, theft

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/03/web1_police-logo.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.