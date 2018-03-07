Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
February 23
Sabrina N. West, drug paraphernalia
Charles J. Wallace, drug paraphernalia
Jeffrey S. Crase, felony warrant, possession of drug abuse instruments
Steven A. BLanchard, felony warrant
Amara R. Works, warrant arrest
David B. Parker, open container violation
Averon J. Ely, Jr., obstructing official business
February 24
Nashaun C. Jones, open container violation
Robert L. Barnes, menacing
Matthew I. Aalim, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
kelly M. Johnston, theft
February 25
Brudget NM. Mcelrath, possession of marijuana
Cameron J. Horen, warrant arrest, drug paraphernalia
February 26
Ronald S. Gentry, warrant arrest X2
Jamie R. Brown, endangering children
Rolando J. Caldwell, warrant arrest
Precious N. Carmichael, warrant arrest
February 27
Glenn Floyd, Jr., disorderly conduct
Yorel V. Olson, theft
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.
